An 18th century shipwreck washed ahsore in Jacksonville, Florida on Thursday.

Researchers said the shipwreck, which washed up on Ponte Vedra Beach, could be nearly 200 years old.

Researchers spent the day documenting the hull in case it was washed back out to sea before it could be moved.

They said they hope to use the photos of the ship to create a 3-D model.

