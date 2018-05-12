19 displaced after fire damages multi-family Roxbury home

BOSTON (WHDH) - A massive fire at a multi-family home in Roxbury has displaced 19 people and caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.

Boston fire crews responded to 55 Dale Street in Roxbury at around 3:15 a.m. and found heavy fire on the third floor of the building.

The home, a 3 1/2 story building, was a six-family house. All residents were able to evacuate safely and no injuries were reported.

The Red Cross was called to the scene to assist those who were displaced by the fire.

Damage was estimated at $500,000 by Boston Fire.

The fire was one of three multi-alarm fires in the area overnight, as an apartment complex fire in West Roxbury left one resident and two firefighters injured.

