19 displaced after fire tears through multi-family Revere home

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A fast-moving fire that consumed a multi-family home in Revere overnight has left 19 residents displaced.

Fire crews responding to a reported structure fire on Thornton Street found heavy flames on arrival and had to battle the blaze while dealing with both water line issues and the dense neighborhood’s narrow streets, officials said.

“We had heavy fire on arrival,” said Revere Deputy Fire Chief Anthony Giampietro. “The fire was well advanced before we got here. The guys did a great job. We got a lot of outside companies helping out. We’ll be here for a while…a little while longer.”

There were no reported injuries.

The Red Cross is working to help those displaced, including children.

