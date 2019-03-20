19 displaced after heavy flames tear through multi-family Revere home

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive fire broke out at a multi-family home in Revere overnight, displacing 19 residents and leaving the badly burned structure as a total loss.

The flames broke out early Wednesday morning on Thornton Street, and both water line issues and a dense neighborhood with narrow streets made it difficult for fire crews to battle the blaze.

“We had heavy fire on arrival,” said deputy chief Anthony Giampietro. “The fire was well advanced before we got here. The guys did a great job. We got a lot of outside companies helping out. We’ll be here for a while…a little while longer.”

Crews were able to put out the fire after several hours, but firefighters were still pouring water on the blaze and putting out hot spots.

The Red Cross is working to help those displaced, including children. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on air and online for continued updates as they become availab.e

