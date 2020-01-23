ORLANDO, Fla. (WHDH) — More than a dozen dogs died after the home of a reputable breeder caught on fire in Orlando, Florida early Thursday morning.
Firefighters responding to a reported house fire on Bay Lake Road around 5:15 a.m. found flames coming from an air handler inside the home where multiple dogs were present, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.
They contained the fire to one room while attempting to revive the dogs inside.
Six of the dogs were successfully revived but 19 of them died, fire officials said.
The house sustained significant smoke damage.
