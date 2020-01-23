ORLANDO, Fla. (WHDH) — More than a dozen dogs died after the home of a reputable breeder caught on fire in Orlando, Florida early Thursday morning.

Firefighters responding to a reported house fire on Bay Lake Road around 5:15 a.m. found flames coming from an air handler inside the home where multiple dogs were present, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

They contained the fire to one room while attempting to revive the dogs inside.

Six of the dogs were successfully revived but 19 of them died, fire officials said.

The house sustained significant smoke damage.

Update: #HouseFire on Bay Lake Rd: While crews were able to revive approx. 6 dogs, unfortunately 19 perished in the home. This was primarily a smoke event, causing significant smoke damage inside of the home. The dogs who survived are currently being cared for. pic.twitter.com/AkOnyCyjkD — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) January 23, 2020

#HouseFire 3000 block of Bay Lake Rd: Units dispatched at 5:15 a.m., arriving o/s to heavy smoke. Fire contained to 1 room, caused by an air handler (pictured below).Owner is a reputable breeder. Multiple dogs were in the home at the time of the incident. pic.twitter.com/kbqSfBKQxR — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) January 23, 2020

