19-hour standoff ends peacefully in Boston hotel where Emerson College students reside

BOSTON (WHDH) - A tense, 19-hour standoff ended with a suspect being taken safely into custody Friday morning.

Officers were called to the W Hotel for reports of an emotionally disturbed individual barricaded in a room around 4:30 p.m. Thursday and spoke with the man’s family who expressed concern for his mental health and safety, according to a release issued by Boston police.

They attempted to offer services to the man to no avail and eventually called in a negotiation team.

Police said the man broke through the 14th-floor window throwing debris onto the street and hitting cars below.

The incident prompted Emerson College police to issue an advisory to students on Thursday night.

Emerson College Police Deputy Chief Eric Schiazza sent a notice around 10 p.m., saying that Boston police were involved in an ongoing situation at the hotel.

A SWAT team was called in and entry was made around 11 a.m.

The man was taken into custody and taken to a hospital for treatment.

The incident remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)