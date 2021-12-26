SHELDON, Vt. (WHDH)–A 19-month-old has died after the car they were in left the roadway and landed upside down in a brook in Sheldon, Vermont on Christmas Day.

Troopers responded to a reported single-vehicle rollover crash on Cook Road around 4:45 p.m.

A preliminary investigation determined the driver, 22-year-old Meagan Staples, her passenger, 20-year-old Evan Whalon, and the 19-month-old child were heading north on Cook Road when their vehicle left the icy roadway during a sharp turn, went down an embankment, and landed upside down in a brook, according to Vermont state police.

Staples and Whalon were able to exit the vehicle, but the child in the backseat was trapped in their car seat and submerged in the water.

A neighbor ran down to the scene and cut the child out of their car seat, police said. CPR was then attempted on the child.

Staples and Whalon were taken to Northwestern Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The child was taken to UVM Medical Center where they were later pronounced dead.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

