19 New England high schools ranked among ‘most competitive’ educational institutions in America

BOSTON (WHDH) - Nineteen high schools in New England were recently ranked among the “most competitive” educational institutions in America, thirteen of which are in Massachusetts.

Phillips Academy in Andover checked in atop Test Innovators’ 2019 list of the 50 most sought-after independent schools.

Test Innovators helps students prepare for the SSAT and the ISEE — the admissions tests required by private high schools.

In creating this year’s rankings, Test Innovators says it surveyed more than 18,000 students who were actively using the online Test Innovators practice platform and asked them for the list of schools to which they planned to apply.

Four Connecticut schools made the list, while two New Hampshire schools were included in the ranking.

New England schools ranked as follows:

1. Phillips Academy Andover, Andover, Massachusetts

2. Phillips Exeter Academy, Exeter, New Hampshire

4. Choate Rosemary Hall, Wallingford, Connecticut

8. Milton Academy, Milton, Massachusetts

9. Deerfield Academy, Deerfield, Massachusetts

12. Noble and Greenough, Dedham, Massachusetts

14. Boston Latin School, Boston, Massachusetts

16. Groton School, Groton, Massachusetts

18. The Taft School, Watertown, Connecticut

19. The Hotchkiss School, Lakeville, Connecticut

28. Buckingham Browne and Nichols, Cambridge, Massachusetts

29. The Loomis Chaffee School, Windsor, Connecticut

33. Brooks School, North Andover, Massachusetts

36. St. Paul’s School, Concord, New Hampshire

37. Roxbury Latin School, West Roxbury, Massachusetts

41. The Rivers School, Weston, Massachusetts

47. Boston Latin Academy, Boston, Massachusetts

48. Pingree School, South Hamilton, Massachusetts

49. Governor’s Academy, Byfield, Massachusetts

To view the full list, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)