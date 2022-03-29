BOSTON (WHDH) - Nineteen people were displaced after a blaze ripped through a multi-family home in East Boston early Tuesday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of a fire on Meridian Street around 12:30 a.m. found flames on the second and third floors of the home, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Firefighters braved frigid temperatures as they worked to extinguish the blaze.

The MBTA provided buses to keep displaced residents warm and the Red Cross is now helping them find housing.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Approx 12:30 companies working in frigid temperatures at a fire on Meridian St. https://t.co/hlfwXWAIBX. The fire on 2nd & 3rd floors . No injuries , but 19 residents were displaced, ⁦@RedCrossMA⁩ to help with housing.The ⁦@MBTA⁩ provided a bus to keep residents warm. pic.twitter.com/WJUTPMH77w — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 29, 2022

