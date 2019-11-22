DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Animal Rescue League of Boston is looking for special owners to adopt 19 “traumatized” Cane Corso dogs who were seized from a commercial breeding facility in Middleboro.

The ARL’s Law Enforcement Department, in conjunction with Middleboro Police and Animal Control Departments, executed a search warrant at a “squalid, unsanitary” commercial kennel on Sept. 24, leading to the seizure of 19 Cane Corsos, 2 Dodo Argentino dogs, 2 Caucasian Shepard dogs, four birds and one donkey, according to the ARL.

The kennel owner, Michael Perette, was subsequently charged with five felony counts of animal cruelty and 23 misdemeanor counts of neglect and abuse.

The Cane Corsos have been placed up for adoption; however, adopters must have patience and compassion as these dogs are said to be still suffering from intense trauma.

The dogs are most comfortable in their kennels because their previous living situation had little natural light and they were kept in waste-spattered steel cages with concrete floors presumably all the time, the ARL said.

The Cane Corsos also lack training, socialization and are “terribly fearful.”

“Now that they’ve escaped their former situation, they deserve the opportunity to find loving homes – and ARL is committed to making this happen,” a spokesperson for the ARL said.

ARL Animal Behavior Manager Laney Nee has been working extensively with these animals.

