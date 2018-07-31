HALIFAX, MA (WHDH) - An 18-year-old man accused of breaking into several homes and 54 cars in Halifax was wanted for murder in Connecticut.

Jamir Johnson was arrested Tuesday at 3:30 a.m. for charges including breaking and entering, possession of burglarious tools, failure to identify, resisting arrest, receiving stolen property and fugitive from justice. He was arraigned Tuesday in Plymouth District Court.

Johnson was seen riding a bicycle through the Brandeis Circle neighborhood where the break-ins happened over the past few weeks, police said.

He was allegedly wearing clothing similar to those seen in a surveillance video at one of the victim’s homes, which included rubber gloves.

“This is a sleepy little town,” resident Scott Strazdes said. “It’s a nice, clean neighborhood, lot of families. We were shocked that people’s houses and cars were getting rummaged through to begin with. To find out that this guy’s wanted for murder is just beyond word. I’m amazed.”

Officers took Johnson into custody following a short foot chase, according to police.

During the booking process, the department was alerted to a warrant out for Johnson’s arrest in New London, Connecticut for murder, possession of a pistol without a permit and unlawful discharge of a firearm in connection to a Dec. 9, 2017 incident.

