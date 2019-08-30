19-year-old accused of fatally stabbing 2, injuring 1 in North Attleborough due in court

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old accused of fatally stabbing two people and injuring another in North Attleborough Thursday night is set to face a judge Friday, authorities said.

Daniel Randall, of North Attleborough, is scheduled to be arraigned in Attleborough District Court on two counts of murder and one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing at 25 Birch Road around 8:40 p.m. found 21-year-old Aidan Hanrahan, of North Attleborough, dead inside the home, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Paramedics treated 21-year-old Joshua Lemken, of North Attleborough, at the scene before transporting him to Rhode Island Hospital.

He died during the overnight hours as a result of his stab wounds, the DA’s office said.

A third stabbing victim, also a 21-year-old North Attleborough man, was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital before being transportated to Rhode Island Hospital. He is in serious but stable condition.

Resident Ariana Mancuso said she was shocked to hear of violence in the usually peaceful neighborhood.

“I think its kind of crazy considering this town’s been pretty quiet,” she said. “We’ve heard from the neighbors it’s been a pretty quiet town. That nothing like this happens.”

Anyone with information is asked to call North Attleborough police.

