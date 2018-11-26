MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old woman has been arrested after allegedly hosting an underage drinking party in a hotel room in Merrimack, New Hampshire early Sunday morning.

Officers responding to the Residences at Daniel Webster Highway just before 4 a.m. found a large number of open alcohol containers and multiple people under the age of 21 inside one of the rooms, police said.

An investigation revealed that Yar Leek, of Manchester, N.H., was in control of the room and had thrown the party, according to police.

She was placed under arrest and charged with facilitating an underage alcohol party.

Leek was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in 9th Circuit Court – Merrimack on Nov. 29.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)