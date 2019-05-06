19-year-old arraigned in connection with deadly Erving hit-and-run crash

ERVING, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old man has been ordered held on $10,000 cash bail following his arraignment in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash in Erving on Saturday that left a 68-year-old man dead, officials said.

Andrej Oljaca, of Concord, pleaded not guilty Monday in Orange District Court to charges including negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash resulting in personal injury and death, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, and using a motor vehicle without the owner’s authority, according to a spokeswoman for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

The crash on Route 63 in Erving claimed the life of Philip A. Reed, of Hinsdale, New Hampshire.

Should Oljaca post bail, the judge ordered that he not drive a vehicle.

He is due back in court June 28.

