CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old was arraigned Tuesday, accused of stabbing a 17-year-old in Chelsea Monday afternoon, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office announced.

The incident happened in the area of Hawthorne Street near Park Square around 3:45 p.m.

Speaking with reporters on Monday, Chelsea Police Captain David Betz said an initial 911 caller reported a fight involving multiple people and weapons.

In its update Tuesday, the DA’s office said responding officers soon found a juvenile with stab wounds to his lower abdomen and lower back.

The DA’s office said officers spoke to witnesses and viewed video surveillance in the area showing three people chasing a group into a home on Hawthorne Street. The DA’s office continued, saying a man later identified as Kenny Cuyuch of East Boston was seen in video approaching the home and throwing what appeared to be a large rock through a window.

“The group is then seen exiting the home with baseball bats and chasing after Cuyuch down Hawthorne Street toward Essex Street,” the DA’s office said.

The DA’s office said officers spoke to Cuyuch, who told them he had been involved in a fight “where he was chased by a group of six to seven individuals and struck with a baseball bat.”

Though officers saw a bruise on Cuyuch’s head, the DA’s office said he refused further medical attention after being evaluated by EMS crews.

The DA’s office said the teen who was stabbed was taken to a Boston hospital for further treatment. Cuyuch was taken into custody, according to officials, and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (knife) and malicious destruction of property over $1,200.

He was ordered held on $15,000 bail with GPS monitoring and home confinement following his court appearance on Tuesday. Cuyuch is due back in court early next month.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden shared his reaction, in the meantime.

“All violence, particularly violence like this—a group of young people attacking each other in broad daylight with baseball bats and knives—inflicts injuries beyond those suffered by the immediate victims,” he said. “Our neighborhoods themselves are injured.”

“Fortunately there were no fatalities here, but a young person is seriously hurt and another young person is facing serious charges,” Hayden continued. “There’s nothing but tragedy in that reality.”

