19-year-old arrested after Hampton, NH pedestrian crash

HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old Salem, New Hampshire man has been arrested in connection with a pedestrian crash in Hampton.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash on Lafayette Road around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday found a person suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Hampton Police Department.

Weiland Anderson was arrested on charges of reckless operation and criminal mischief.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hampton Police Department at 603-929-4444.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)