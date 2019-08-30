19-year-old arrested in connection to stabbing that killed 1, injured 2 in North Attleborough

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - North Attleborough police arrested a 19-year-old man in connection to a violent stabbing that left one person dead and two others injured Thursday night, authorities said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing at 25 Birch Road around 8:40 p.m. found a 21-year-old North Attleborough man who had succumbed to his injuries, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Paramedics transported two other victims, a 21-year-old North Billerica man and a 21-year-old North Attleborough man, to Rhode Island Hospital and Sturdy Memorial Hospital, respectively, with serious injuries.

Officers took a 19-year-old man, whose name has not been released, into custody. He will likely be arraigned Friday in Attleborough District Court on charges connected to the incident, the DA’s office said.

Resident Ariana Mancuso said she was shocked to hear of violence in the usually peaceful neighborhood.

“I think its kind of crazy considering this town’s been pretty quiet,” she said. “We’ve heard from the neighbors it’s been a pretty quiet town. That nothing like this happens.”

Anyone with information is asked to call North Attleborough police.

