MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left three people injured in Manchester, New Hampshire last month.

Officers arrested Tariq Alston on Monday after an investigation revealed he had been firing a gun during an incident in the area of Union and Cedar streets on April 7 around 10:15 p.m., according to Manchester police.

Two victims were found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds and a third victim was later dropped off at Elliot Hospital, also suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

Alston is set to be arraigned Tuesday in Hillsborough Superior Court — North on a felony reckless conduct charge.

Manchester police are continuing to investigate the incident and are looking to identify other people who were involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711 or the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)