FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged Thursday in connection with the double shooting of two teens in a Framingham McDonald’s drive-through, Framingham Police said.

Moises Bautista will be arraigned Friday in Framingham District Court. He is charged with assault and battery with a firearm, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, carrying a firearm without a license and discharge of a firearm within 50 feet of a building.

As 7NEWS previously reported, the shooting happened in the drive-through of McDonald’s along Route 30. Framingham Police said two male victims have non-life-threatening injuries, and believe that the parties are known to each other.

One victim is an 18-year-old with chest wounds who was transported to Tufts Medical Center. The other victim is a 19-year-old with a leg wound who was transported to UMass Worcester. Both victims are expected to survive their injuries.

