19-year-old arrested in Rehoboth stabbing that left man critically injured

REHOBOTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old is facing assault charges in connection with a stabbing in Rehoboth that left a man critically injured.

Officers responding to a reported medical emergency at 120 Purchase St. about 1 a.m. Sunday found a 19-year-old man who was bleeding heavily from serious stab wounds to his abdomen and chest, according to Rehoboth police.

The victim was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

Although the initial call was for a victim who had possible fell onto some glass, an investigation determined that there was cause to arrest Jared Canto, of Middleboro, on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury.

He is slated to be arraigned Monday in Taunton District Court.

