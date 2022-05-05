RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old Boston man has been arrested in connection with a shooting outside of a restaurant in Randolph on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Marlon Raymond, of Boston’s Roxbury section, is slated to be arraigned Thursday in Quincy District Court on charges including armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery by discharging a firearm, attempted assault and battery by discharging a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a large capacity firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, improper storage for large capacity firearm, malicious destruction of property, tampering with evidence, town by-law violation, and possession of knife over 2.5 inches, according to the Randolph Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Wendy’s restaurant on Condlin Drive just after 12 p.m. found a 20-year-old Randolph man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The victim, who was said to be shot after exiting the restaurant, was taken to an area hospital for treatment. There was no immediate word on his condition.

Raymond fled the area after the shooting but was taken into custody about six hours later when he returned to the scene to retrieve a firearm that had been seized by detectives, according to police. A high-capacity magazine hidden in a bandana was also found in a nearby wooded area.

Investigators noted that Raymond and the victim knew each other.

The shooting remains under investigation.

