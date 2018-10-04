19-year-old Brimfield woman critically injured in Marlborough crash

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a fatal crash in Marlborough that left a 19-year-old Brimfield woman with critical injuries, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported motor vehicle accident on I-290 eastbound about 10 a.m. found a damaged 2010 Dodge Caliber and a 2000 Jeep Cherokee in the roadway, according to the Massachusetts State Police Department.

An initial investigation indicates that the Dodge was traveling in the left lane east of Exit 25 and was slowing for traffic when the Jeep crashed into the back of it, police said.

All four occupants of the Dodge were transported to UMass-Lakeside Hospital, where the 19-year-old woman remains hospitalized.

The operator of the Jeep, a 25-year-old man from West Boylston, was also transported to UMass-Lakeside Hospital

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

