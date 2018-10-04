19-year-old Brimfield woman killed in Marlborough crash

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a fatal crash in Marlborough that claimed the life of a 19-year-old Brimfield woman, officials say.

Troopers responding to a reported motor vehicle accident on I-290 eastbound about 10 a.m. found a damaged 2010 Dodge Caliber and a 2000 Jeep Cherokee in the roadway, according to the Massachusetts State Police Department.

An initial investigation indicates that the Dodge was traveling in the left lane east of Exit 25 and was slowing for traffic when the Jeep crashed into the back of it, police say.

All four occupants of the Dodge were transported to UMass-Lakeside Hospital, where a 19-year-old Brimfield woman who was riding in the back seat was pronounced dead.

The operator of the Jeep, a 25-year-old man from West Boylston, was also transported to UMass-Lakeside Hospital

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

