19-year-old cat abandoned at Logan Airport finds new home in time for holidays

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 19-year-old cat that was abandoned by her owner right before the holidays has found a new home, the Animal Rescue League of Boston announced Thursday.

A man recently dropped off at Logan International Airport handed his driver the cat, along with a note which indicated that he was moving to Florida and could not take his pet, according to the rescue league.

The cat, which has since been named Tangee, was taken to Boston Animal Control.

A forwarding phone number left by the man went to a pharmacy and the cat’s microchip was not registered. The rescue league said it was not possible to follow up with him.

Tangee does have signs of early renal disease, primarily due to her age, but she is in overall good health, according to the rescue league.

On Thursday afternoon, an adopter stepped up to provide Tangee with a home for the holidays. The rescue league said the adopter has several animals at home already and has a soft spot for senior animals.

“We at ARL are absolutely thrilled that Tangee has found a loving home not just for the holidays, but for the rest of her life,” said Mike Defina, the rescue league’s communications and media relations officer.

