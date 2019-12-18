BOSTON (WHDH) - The Animal Rescue League of Boston is looking to find a home for a 19-year-old cat who was abandoned by her owner right before the holidays.

A man recently dropped off at Logan International Airport handed his driver the cat and a note which indicated that he was moving to Florida and could not take his pet, according to the ARL.

She brought the cat, since named Tangee, to Boston Animal Control.

A forwarding phone number left by the man went to a pharmacy and the cat’s microchip is not registered, so the ARL says it is not possible to follow up with him.

Tangee does have signs of early renal disease, primarily due to her age, but she is in overall good health, the ARL added.

“She deserves to be out of the shelter and in a loving home for the holidays, and with your help, we will make it happen,” the ARL wrote in a press release.

Click here to learn more about adopting Tangee.

