19-year-old charged after joyride through farmer’s cornfield

STARKS, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police say a 19-year-old’s joyride in a cornfield has led to a felony charge.

Troopers charged Kristoffer Welch, of New Sharon, on Thursday with aggravated criminal mischief after he allegedly took his truck onto a farmer’s field and spun the wheels.

The crop damage was estimated to be $5,000.

Troopers launched an investigation after receiving reports of a video posted to social media showing a Ford truck tearing up a field.

Welch was being held Friday on $7,500 bail at the Somerset County Jail. It was not known if he had a lawyer.

