19-year-old charged in fatal shooting outside Revere ice cream shop

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man outside a Revere ice cream shop Sunday night.

Yaseen Butt was found suffering from a gunshot wound outside Twist and Shake on Revere Beach Boulevard around 10:10 p.m. July 26, according to state police.

Felix Martinez was charged with murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and two counts of armed robbery over the phone with Chelsea District Court Thursday after investigators say they found security footage of him and other members of the group fleeing into a nearby MBTA station.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said Martinez and a group of others stole two backpacks, one of which was valued at about $800, from Butt and another person near Garfield Avenue.

Following the robbery, the victims gathered a group of companions and set out to find Martinez in an attempt to retrieve the backpacks. They located Martinez among a group of individuals in the area of Revere Beach Boulevard; he was said to be in possession of one of the backpacks.

During a confrontation between the two groups, Martinez allegedly attempted to obtain a firearm from another individual. In response, the victim retreated from the location and was chased by Martinez and a group of males to a grassy area near 82 Revere Beach Blvd. Butt fell to the ground, where the group began to kick and beat him and Martinez eventually shot him, prosecutors said.

Butt was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

At the request of Assistant District Attorney David McGowan, Martinez was ordered held without bail.

The incident remains under investigation.

