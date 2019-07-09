19-year-old charged in Maine crash that killed fellow student

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Officials say a motorist has been charged with manslaughter in a crash that killed a fellow Southern Maine Community College student.

Police say 19-year-old William Blanchard, of Gorham, was driving the car that crashed near the entrance to Bug Light Park in South Portland in September. His passenger, 20-year-old Patrick Donaghue, of Wilton, died later at a hospital.

The Portland Press Herald reports that a grand jury indicted him on Monday.

It is not clear from court documents whether Blanchard has an attorney. An SMCC spokesman said he’s still enrolled at the community college.

