19-year-old charged with attempted murder after shooting in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have arrested a 19-year-old on an attempted murder charge in connection with a shooting Saturday night in Cambridge.

Officers responding to shots fired on Harvard and Portland streets before 7:30 p.m. found a car that had been hit by a bullet with two occupants inside who were unharmed, police said.

A vehicle fled the scene before they arrived.

Officers arrested Sage Ballard, of Cambridge, on charges of carrying a firearm without a license, discharging a firearm and armed assault with intent to murder, police said.

