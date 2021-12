LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old is facing murder charges after a fatal shooting in Lawrence Sunday.

Josef Guillen was charged with murdering a 21-year-old man on Crosby Street.

Police said the shooting was not random.

