FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old man was convicted Wednesday of stabbing and nearly killing another Taunton man in October of 2017, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced.

Teddy Brady, of Taunton, was sentenced to serve four to five years in state prison after pleading guilty to an aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charge in Fall River Superior Court.

On Oct. 22, 2017, just before 6 a.m., Brady got into a verbal argument with the victim at a Sunoco gas station in Taunton after believing the victim whistled at his ex-girlfriend, the DA’s office said.

Brady then followed the victim in his car to a nearby home, where he got out of his vehicle and stabbed the victim in the chest, according to the DA’s office.

The victim was taken to Boston Medical Center by a medical helicopter with nearly fatal injuries.

“This was a violent assault motivated by anger, that could have cost the victim his life,” Quinn said. “This lawlessness is unacceptable.”

