PELHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old man died after the car he was driving crashed into a tree and caught fire along a Pelham highway Monday, according to Massachusetts State Police.

At around 7:15 p.m., troopers responded to the single-car crash on Daniel Shays Highway (Route 202), and upon arrival, emergency crews quickly extricated the driver of a 2013 Toyota Siena, police said.

The 19-year-old driver from Essex was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Both the north and south lanes of the highway in Pelham were closed for about three hours, according to police. State Police troopers were assisted by Pelham Police, Pelham Fire and EMS, and Belchertown Fire and EMS.

The fatal crash remains under investigation by Massachusetts State Police.

