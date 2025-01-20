MARION, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old duck hunter was hospitalized Monday after falling into chilly Buzzards Bay off the coast of Marion, officials said.

At around 7:59 a.m., emergency crews responded to Silvershell Beach for a report of a man who fell out of his boat about 200 yards offshore, according to a statement from the Marion Police and Fire departments, along with the Marion Harbormaster.

The 19-year-old had pulled himself back into the boat and was suffering from hypothermia when first responders arrived, officials said.

The air temperature was 21 degrees, while the water temperature was 34 degrees.

Marion Harbormaster Adam Murphy took off his coat and other clothing to give to the man, officials said. Firefighters then wrapped him in warming blankets and gave him IV liquids.

The man was taken to Tobey Hospital in Wareham for further treatment, authorities said. His condition was unknown as of Monday afternoon.

According to local officials, his 17-year-old friend called 911 from shore when he noticed the 19-year-old had fallen from the boat.

“Clearly, it was a good heads up that the younger individual was able to make a quick phone call to 911 to get resources out there,” Marion Fire Chief Brian Jackvony said in a statement. “I’m happy he made that call immediately. It doesn’t take long for hypothermia to kick in.”

