19-year-old facing charges in connection with attempted shooting in Attleboro

(WHDH) — Police have arrested a 19-year-old who is facing charges in connection with an attempted shooting that took place in Attleboro last month.

Mark A. Socia was arrested at an apartment in Central Falls Tuesday after investigators identified one of the cars that was wanted in connection to the Feb. 18 attempted shooting on Old Richardson Avenue, according to a release issued by state police.

Inside the Summer Street apartment, authorities said they found evidence consistent with the shots fired incident including multiple rounds of ammunition and three firearms: a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol with an obliterated serial number, a Smith & Wesson .38 Special revolver; and a polymer ghost gun, a home-assembled gun made out of parts usually purchased online and which has no serial number.

In February, Attleboro officers responded to a shots fired incident and spoke with the victim who said he was followed home by two cars and when he stopped to confront them, one man opened fire on him several times.

The victim was not injured.

Socia is facing two counts of assault and battery with a firearm; two counts of carrying a dangerous weapon; and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

