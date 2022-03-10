NEW ORLEANS (WHDH) — A 19-year-old has been charged with murder after an infant she was caring for died in New Orleans on Saturday.

The 6-month-old boy was found not breathing and with numerous injuries around 12:10 p.m. while in the care of family friend Keriaon Smith, according to New Orleans police.

EMS transported the baby to a local hospital, where he was declared dead.

Smith was arrested Saturday and initially charged with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile pending the infant’s autopsy results.

On Tuesday, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office ruled the baby’s death a homicide, and Smith was recharged with second-degree murder, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

