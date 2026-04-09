WENHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old man was arraigned Thursday in connection with a carjacking and assault in Wenham Wednesday.

Garlens Suffrin, of Dracut, stood emotionless in Newburyport District Court while he pleaded guilty to Carjacking, Assault and Battery, Leaving the Scene of Personal Injury Accident, and Leaving the Scene of Property Damage Accident.

Police responded to Rubbly Road, near a youth soccer field, for a report of a carjacking at approximately 2:15 p.m.

“The victim stated that he had parked near the soccer field, had gotten out of his vehicle, he then heard noise while he was outside, he looked back at his vehicle, and saw the defendant in the driver’s seat of his car attempting to put it into gear,” the prosecutor said.

Prosecutors said the victim ran to try and stop Suffrin from taking off, but he was unsuccessful. He came away with minor injuries.

“In fear for his safety, the victim stood on the door while still struggling with the driver,” the prosecutor explained. “He then was punched in the face twice while the car was moving, the vehicle then crashed into a large boulder.”

Police said they found Suffrin and the stolen car a short distance away. Investigators said when they asked about the incident, Suffrin told officers he did not know what they were talking about.

Suffrin was ordered held without bail.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)