HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old Hopkinton man who recently went missing has been found dead, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s office.

State police said they were searching for the man on Tuesday alongside other agencies after he was last heard from by a family member just after 6 p.m. Monday near the Milford Bike Trail and the area of Cedar Street in Milford.

The DA’s office shared an update around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, saying the search had concluded after the man was found in a wooded area in Milford.

The DA’s office said this incident appears to be isolated, adding that there’s no danger to the public.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)