19-year-old hospitalized following rollover crash in Lakeville

Courtesy Lakeville Fire

LAKEVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old is in the hospital following a rollover crash overnight in Lakeville, officials said.

The male driver was rushed to Morton Hospital for minor injuries, according to a post from the Lakeville Fire Department’s Twitter account.

The department said it was the third significant crash of the day.

 

