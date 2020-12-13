19-year-old hospitalized following rollover crash in Lakeville

LAKEVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old is in the hospital following a rollover crash overnight in Lakeville, officials said.

The male driver was rushed to Morton Hospital for minor injuries, according to a post from the Lakeville Fire Department’s Twitter account.

The department said it was the third significant crash of the day.

3rd significant crash of the day. 19 y/o male transported to @MortonHospital with minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/okcIa1XNox — Lakeville Fire Dept. (@LakevilleMAFD) December 13, 2020

