19-year-old hospitalized following Worcester stabbing

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized following a stabbing in Worcester on Tuesday.

Emergency crews responding to a reported stabbing near 96 Water Street around 7:45 p.m. found a 19-year-old man suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to police.

They were transported to an area hospital, where their current condition has not been released.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

