CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston man crashed a stolen vehicle into two Cambridge police cruisers before being taken into custody on Monday night, police said.

Officers found a 2021 Jeep Wrangler on Franklin Street around 9:15 p.m. after it had been reported stolen out of Everett, according to Cambridge police.

The driver, identified as a 19-year-old from Boston, attempted to escape from the area by rear-ending a responding unmarked Cambridge police cruiser and backing in another Cambridge police cruiser, police said.

The suspect allegedly tried to escape on foot but was quickly taken into custody.

He had warrants out of Suffolk Superior Court and Roxbury District Court, including larceny of a motor vehicle, police said.

There were no injuries to the officers and the cruisers sustained minor damage.

No additional information has been released.

