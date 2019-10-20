19-year-old killed, 2 others injured in Wareham crash

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old is dead and two other people were injured after a car disabled by a crash was struck by another vehicle on a highway in Wareham early Sunday morning, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported serious injury crash in I-195 eastbound before Exit 21 around 6:30 a.m. determined that a 2000 Nissan Xterra had left the roadway and struck a guardrail, prompting the 19-year-old driver and an 18-year-old passenger, both of Carver, to get out and inspect the damage, according to state police.

That’s when a 2008 BMW, driven by a 51-year-old man from Hyannis, struck the 19-year-old and the Nissan, which was still partially in the left travel lane, state police said.

All three were transported to Tobey Hospital.

The driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead.

The other two men sustained minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.

