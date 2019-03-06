19-year-old killed in violent Sheffield rollover crash

SHEFFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash in Sheffield that left a 19-year-old man dead.

Troopers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Berkshire School and Bears Den roads about 11:40 p.m. determined that Jesus Santos, of Sheffield, crashed his 2003 Volkswagen Golf into a utility pole, according to state police.

Santos was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

