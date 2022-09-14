WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fatal crash in Wilmington killed a 19-year-old Monday night.

According to Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan, a Wilmington Police Officer found a Chevy Traverse off the road on Salem Street at around 11:30 p.m. Officers found that the car was occupied by a single person, Mattie Fitzgerald of Malden.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Wilmington Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis& Reconstruction Section and the Middlesex DA’s office.

