19-year-old man arrested in Worcester shooting that left 2 with serious injuries

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a shooting that left two people with serious injuries early Monday morning, officials announced.

Noah Jablonski, 19, of Worcester, is facing charges including two counts of assault and battery with dangerous weapon, three counts of armed assault with intent to murder, three counts of assault and battery with a gun, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID card, use of a firearm in a felony, and assault with a dangerous weapon, according to the Worcester Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of possible shots fired in the area of Northampton Street around 1 a.m. found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims, whose names have not been released, were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.

