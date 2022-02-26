BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old Hyannis man died after their van slammed into a tree in Barnstable on Friday night, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Race Lane in Marston Mills around 8:30 p.m. found a white work van that had left the roadway and collided with a tree, according to Barnstable police.

The teenager, the lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name has not been released.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing, though weather seems to have been a factor, according to police.

No additional information was immediately available.

