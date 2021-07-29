(WHDH) — A 19-year-old man has reportedly died from injuries that he suffered in a fight at an Applebee’s restaurant over the weekend.

Kaleb Duckworth, of Dahlonega, Georgia, was celebrating his birthday with friends and family on Sunday night when a social media post led to the fight, family members told WAGA-TV.

Zachary Goike, a friend who was dining with Kaleb, told the news outlet that social media posts were exchanged with an acquittance, prompting two people to confront Kaleb at the restaurant.

Daniel Lee Roberts, 20, then reportedly knocked Kaleb unconscious with a punch. He’s facing charges including aggravated assault and aggravated battery, according to the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.

“That fraction of a second changed the lives of everybody,” Kaleb’s father, Tommy Duckworth, told the news outlet.

Kaleb passed away on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office noted that additional charges could be filed against Roberts.

