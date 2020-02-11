WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old man died after becoming trapped in their car that rolled over on Interstate 495 northbound in Wareham late Monday night.

Troopers responding to a single-car crash around mile marker .2 just after 10 p.m. found a 2020 Nissan Rouge overturned and Ajani Mitchell trapped inside, according to state police.

The Brockton resident was removed from the vehicle and transported to Tobey Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation by state police Troop D, along with the Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section and Crime Scene Services Section.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)