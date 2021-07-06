PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A 19-year-old man has been shot and killed in Providence, the city’s 11th homicide of the year, according to police.

The victim was walking down Ford Street near Dexter Street when he was shot at about 8:30 p.m. Monday, Commander Thomas Verdi said in a tweet.

The man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital by ambulance and died during surgery, according to the police.

The victim’s name was not made public.

No arrests have been announced.

Police on Tuesday morning asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact investigators.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)