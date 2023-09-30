HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old man died after a motorcycle crash in Hingham late Thursday night, police said.

Ethan Kulin, of Hingham, was transported to the hospital after crashing on Whiting Street at the intersection of Derby Street around 10:37 p.m. Hingham police said no other vehicles were involved.

Police said the crash is still under investigation, but the initial investigation indicated the motorcycle was traveling at high rate of speed toward the intersection. When passing a vehicle on the right, the motorcycle struck the median curb, and Kulin was ejected. The motorcycle continued into a nearby yard.

Hingham police said roads in the area were closed until around 1 a.m.

