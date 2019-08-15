19-year-old motorcyclist dies after violent crash in Derry, NH

DERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old New Hampshire man died in a violent crash in Derry on Wednesday, police said.

Officers responding to a reported crash involving a motorcycle on Route 102 about 5 p.m. determined that Sean O’Connor was riding westbound when he lost control and was thrown from the motorcycle, according to the Derry Police Department.

He was taken to the Parkland Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A second vehicle traveling eastbound at the time of the crash is believed to have been involved but the exact extent is unknown at this time.

The other driver has been identified as Wanda Desalunier, 82, of Derry. She is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Derry Police Department at 432-6111.

